LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Run 4 Roses Girls AAU tournament has been called the largest basketball tournament in the history of the world by event organizer Tucker Neale. The week featured 92 courts, over 1,400 teams and a great opportunity for the participating teams at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
"To me, this is what you play for," said Scotty Nails, head coach of the Connecticut Basketball Club (CBC). "We started practice back in March, and everything is building up toward when you come to Run for the Roses."
"It's really big," CBC player Nalyce Dudley said. "Definitely a lot of competition compared to our other tournaments. The atmosphere is great."
"Yeah, I'd agree," Dudley's CBC teammate Claudia Schneider added. "It's really cool to walk in and see all these different teams and it's been a really great experience so far."
Teams will play as many eight or nine games over four days and they all want to win, but that is not necessarily the top priority.
"Standing room only, great competition and it's not about winning and losing," Nails said. "It's about how many coaches are there to see your kids. Once the game starts and you're playing in front of a lot of coaches, you've won."
Nails was referring to the college coaches on hand. More than 1,500 passed through the doors of the Expo Center to see and be seen.
"We have three of our coaches on our staff here, trying to cover as many courts as we can," said Hannah Howard, an assistant coach at Wagner College. "There's a lot of smaller tournaments throughout the summer, but this is one you definitely have to be at for sure. Definitely a lot of preparation. You have to go into it with a game plan and knowing who you want to see and games you've got to be at."
And their work doesn't stop when the games stop each day.
"Comparing notes, going through who we saw and what we have to do for the next day," Dudley said. "It's the fun dinner conversation at the end of a long day."
Ultimately, both sides hope they can find a match.
"I don't make them any promises except the stage," Nails said. "This coach in the '23 class or the '24 class is looking for this position. You play that position. Now it's up to you."
The tournament winds down Friday before other events take over the Expo Center for much of the rest of July.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.