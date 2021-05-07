LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Women's Soccer League released a league-wide broadcast schedule that could see 2021 expansion club Racing Louisville FC both start and end its inaugural season on national TV.
Racing, which opens on May 15, will host Kansas City at 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. The station also has the option to pick up Racing’s Oct. 31 finale at NJ/NY Gotham FC.
Aside from the televised dates, Racing Louisville games will air on a pair of streaming services with 16 games on Paramount+, formerly known as CBS All Access, and six on Twitch.
Racing’s roster boasts World Cup winner Yuki Nagasato from Japan and a pair of players with U.S. Women’s National Team experience in forward Savannah McCaskill and defender Emily Fox. The club enters the season with a strong local tie, too, in rookie forward Emina Ekic, a local native who played for the University of Louisville.
NWLS visitors will bring a good number of domestic and international stars to Lynn Family Stadium, adding to names such as USWNT regulars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, along with Brazil’s Marta and Debinha, each of whom played against Racing during the preseason Challenge Cup tournament.
Season tickets — including a number of perks, among them an exclusive team scarf and merchandise discounts — are available at RacingLouFC.com or by calling 502-568-2489.
With the full schedule below, fans can visit RacingLouFC.com/2021-schedule to sync game days to calendars (home games listed in bold with all times Eastern):
- May 15: Racing Louisville FC vs. Kansas City (5 p.m., CBSSN)
- May 21: Racing Louisville FC vs. Washington Spirit (7:30 p.m., Twitch)
- May 28: North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC (7 p.m., Twitch)
- June 5: Portland Thorns FC vs. Racing Louisville (10:30 p.m., Twitch)
- June 20: Racing Louisville FC vs. Houston Dash (3 p.m., Paramount+)
- June 23: Racing Louisville FC vs. North Carolina Courage (7:30 p.m., Paramount+)
- June 26: Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville FC (2 p.m., Paramount+)
- July 3: Racing Louisville FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (7:30 p.m., Paramount+)
- July 9: Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC (7 p.m., Twitch)
- July 25: Racing Louisville FC vs. Washington Spirit (3 p.m., Paramount+)
- July 31: OL Reign vs. Racing Louisville FC (10 p.m., Twitch)
- Aug. 8: Racing Louisville FC vs. Kansas City (3 p.m., Paramount+)
- Aug. 15: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville FC (5 p.m., Paramount+)
- Aug. 18: Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Red Stars (7:30 p.m., Paramount+)
- Aug. 25: Kansas City vs. Racing Louisville FC (8 p.m., Paramount+)
- Aug. 29: Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC (7:30 p.m., Paramount+)
- Sept 4: Racing Louisville FC vs OL Reign (7:30 p.m., Paramount+)
- Sept. 11: Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC (7 p.m., Paramount+)
- Sept. 26: Racing Louisville FC vs. Houston Dash (3 p.m., Paramount+)
- Oct. 1: Racing Louisville FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC (7:30 p.m., Twitch)
- Oct. 6: North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC (7:30 p.m., Paramount+)
- Oct. 9: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC (7:30 p.m., Paramount+)
- Oct. 16: Racing Louisville FC vs. Orlando Pride (7:30 p.m., Paramount+)
- Oct. 31: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville FC (2 p.m., CBSSN or Paramount+)
