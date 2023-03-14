LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sydney Curry, who emerged at the end of the 2022 season as a bright spot for the University of Louisville basketball season, told on3.com that he will enter the transfer portal after a disappointing campaign in 2023.
The 6-foot-8-inch, 270-pound forward from Fort Wayne, Indiana, came to Louisville from John A. Logan College and looked as if he was ready to take off at the end of the 2021-22 season, averaging 17.6 points and 9.0 rebounds in his last five games while shooting 64.4% from the field (38-of-59).
But that improvement did not continue for first-year head coach Kenny Payne. Curry was named one of three captains before the season and played in all 32 games, starting 25 of them. But he averaged just 4.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, and reached double figures in only six games, four of those in a consecutive span in December when Louisville won two games.
Curry, a senior, will have one more year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
He joins freshmen Kamari Lands, Fabio Basili and Devin Ree as Cardinals who have entered the portal. More are expected.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.