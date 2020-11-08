LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football program resumed activities Sunday after a COVID-19 outbreak put a stop to workouts and forced the postponement of Saturday's game at Virginia.
All players and staff members tested negative for the virus Sunday morning, according to the program. The Cards are set to travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, to take on the Cavaliers at 8 p.m. Nov. 14.
Louisville was without nine players due to positive COVID-19 tests and contract tracing during a 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech on Oct. 31. Players underwent a round of COVID-19 testing on Monday and Wednesday as part of standard Atlantic Coast Conference protocols.
On Wednesday, Louisville athletics director Vince Tyra said the program had 15 cases, with five of those being among the support staff. No coaches were infected.
Those who contracted the virus had mild symptoms or none at all, Tyra said Wednesday.
