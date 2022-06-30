LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz added some size on the interior Thursday when the program announced the signing of Josie Williams, a 6-foot-5-inch graduate transfer from Utah Valley State.
Williams was twice named first-team All-Western Athletic Conference and led Utah Valley last season with 17.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. Her rebound total ranked fifth in the nation. She set a school single-season record last season with 24 double-doubles, which ranked fourth nationally.
She also finished seventh nationally in offensive rebounds per game (4.4) and 12th in defensive rebounding average (8.0). As a junior, she averaged 14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and nearly two blocks per game.
"We are thrilled to add Josie to our Cardinal family," Walz said. "She brings experience and depth to our front court. We are excited to get her on campus as soon as we can."
Williams, an academic all-conference performer, scored in double-figures in every game last season and twice matched her career high with 19 rebounds.
She finished her career at Utah Valley ranked in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. She also finished second in career field goal percentage (52.1) and third in free-throw percentage (77.6).
