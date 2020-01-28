LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville women's basketball team will host an exhibition game against the USA Basketball Women's National Team on Sunday, Feb. 2nd.
The game will tip off at 2 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center. Tickets are still available.
It marks the first time that Louisville will play the USA National Team.
"What an unbelievable opportunity for our program and our fans to host the USA National Team," said Louisville women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz. "They have had so much success, they are an inspiration to women and girls everywhere. It's an honor to play them on our home court and I'm looking forward to our fans packing the KFC Yum! Center."
The U.S. squad, headlined by four-time Olympic gold medalists Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) and Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury). It also features former Louisville great Angel McCoughtry.
Sunday's matchup is Team USA's final NCAA game in preparation of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The national team beat UConn Monday night 79-64.
Team USA owns a record eight gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal, with an all-time 66-3 record in Olympic play since women's basketball was first introduced to the Olympic program in 1976.
In 2016, the most recent Olympic Games, the U.S. took the gold medal.
Louisville Women's Basketball players will be joined by select Team USA members after the game to sign autographs.
Following its game against the Cardinals, the USA will move on to Serbia to compete in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament Feb. 6-9 in Belgrade.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.