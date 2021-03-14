LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Western Kentucky University is still smarting over an overtime loss in the Conference USA Tournament championship game with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line, but the Hilltoppers will remain in Texas and get back to work after accepting a bid to the National Invitation Tournament.
WKU, which is 20-7, will face Saint Mary’s (14-9) at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the 83rd edition of the tournament, which will be played in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and includes only 16 teams. ESPN2 will broadcast the game.
WKU is 1-1 against Saint Mary’s, splitting a home-and-home series in 2016 and 2018.
The Hilltoppers have played in the NIT 14 times. Most recently, they won three games in 2018 and advanced to the Final Four in Madison Square Garden before falling to Utah in the semifinals.
Head coach Rick Stansbury has coached in the NIT seven times, holding a 6-6 mark in NIT games, including a 3-2 record in first-round games.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.