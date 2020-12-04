LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s the 35th Annual Bardstown Road Aglow with expanded hours, live holiday music and more.
Bardstown Road Aglow in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood happens Saturday, December 5th from noon to 10:00 pm.
The event will follow CDC and Governor Beshear’s guidelines for social distancing and masks.
The expanded hours helps spread out any crowds and gives people more space to enjoy the holiday festivities in a safe way.
There won’t be any gathering areas like tents and trolleys in the past.
But you can still enjoy lots of lights, decorations, holiday spirit and fun.
Louisville Federation of Musicians will play music from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at several locations along Bardstown Road.
The annual Holiday Tree Lighting gets underway at 6:00 p.m.
Get special discounts on food, drinks and merchandise at participating restaurants and shops along Bardstown Road, Baxter & Barret Avenues, and Douglass Loop.
The Barret Avenue Adventure now extends the Aglow festivities from Breckinridge Street to Winter Avenue.
Elijah Craig Bourbon will be featured in festive holiday cocktails.
Shops and restaurants will compete in the Window Wonderland Contest for the best holiday decorations.
The public is invited to take photos and post them to social media (Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter) with the hashtag #Wonderland2020.
Bardstown Road Aglow is organized by the Highland Commerce Guild and is the largest night of commerce for Highlands-area merchants.
