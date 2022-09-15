Be Our Guest at Soupy's

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Soupy's.
The restaurant has been serving family recipes since 1995, offering soup, salad, and sandwiches.
It's located on Hunsinger Lane.
Soupy's offers a wide variety of soups and sandwiches, including its chicken sandwich with potato salad, vegetable beef soup and #1 selling cheesy potato soup.
New this fall, Soupy's will offer a Chili bar and a catering option for bigger parties.
They will also have a food truck this fall serving neighborhoods across Louisville.
It's great for a family gathering or tailgating the big games every weekend.
You can get a $30 certificate for $15 starting at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Click here to get yours.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.