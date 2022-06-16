Thomas Car Wash

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Thomas Car Wash.

The family-owned car wash has been in the business for more than 75 years and has five locations. Those are listed below.

The car wash offers a range of services from Express to Full Service to details.

You can buy a $100 certificate for $50 starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 15th. Click here to get yours.

Locations:

5321 Preston Hwy.

6511 Preston Hwy.

4139 Bardstown Rd.

2190 S. Hurtsbourne Pkwy.

218 Blueberry Lane

