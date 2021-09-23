LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Boy Scouts of America are helping the kids "Race into Scouting".
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets into the racing spirit learning about the Pinewood Derby.
Future Scouts learn about the Scouting program at school, but last year made it difficult with COVID and students learning from home. This year, recruiting is up with boys and girls joining Cub Scouts in droves now. They are calling this year’s Scout recruitment campaign “Race into Scouting” hence the Pinewood Derby focus. To inspire the next generation, new Scouts get their very own Pinewood Derby Car kit for FREE.
Pinewood Derby was created by Cubmaster Donald Murphy in 1953. He wanted to create an activity that would foster a closer parent-child relationship and promote craftsmanship and good sportsmanship through competition.
The Pinewood Derby Car kits include a block of wood, wheels and nails for axles. Choose a car design, carve it out and detail it with paint, decals and other accessories. Gravity takes hold of two to four cars from a standstill on a declined track and speed to the finish line. Since the first official derby, Cub Scouts have built close to 100 million Pinewood Derby® cars. A Pinewood Derby® car can reach a speed of nearly 20mph, and if a derby car and track were enlarged to the size of a real automobile the car would be speeding at more than 200mph.
There are many races throughout the Fall among 200 plus local Cub Scout Packs. Each individual Cub Scout Pack typically has races over several months. Some districts have a large race among all packs to produce an overall champion.
The Lincoln Heritage Council is one of the oldest local Councils serving both urban and rural areas in the United States. Their first charter was granted under the name “Louisville Council” in 1916. Today, the Council has thirteen geographical districts and four service areas. The Lincoln Heritage Council is composed of 64 counties in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee.
