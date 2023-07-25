LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Westport Village celebrates summer with live music, exclusive shopping deals, giveaways and more.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about their annual Summer Edit.
The fun, free and family-friendly shopping event returns on Saturday, July 29 from 2 - 5 p.m.
Shop at least 20 local pop-up vendors, listen to live music or take part in some fun photo opportunities and get sips and deals throughout the Village.
Attendees can expect to pick up unique gifts, delicious macarons, home décor, beautiful handbags and funny socks.
Notable vendors include Froggy’s Popcorn, Us Soap & Body, Knocks on Wood, Peace of the Earth, Kentucky Candle Company and many others.
Summer Edit
Westport Village
Saturday, July 29
2-5 p.m.
FREE Admission
Click here to get connected to Westport Village.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.