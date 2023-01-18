LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Thursday, January 19th, 2023 is National Popcorn Day.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by Froggy's Popcorn new retail store for all things popcorn.
Melanie Fischer, aka Popcorn Mel, celebrates the Grand Opening of Froggy’s Popcorn’s first retail location (Officially Opened November 25, 2022) with a 4 day event starting on National Popcorn Day.
They'll have FREE activities and discounts from January 19th through the 22nd.
Visitors to the shop can enter to win a gift basket valued at $300 from Froggy’s Popcorn and neighboring businesses, shop popcorn and confections with 19% off a purchase of $25 or more, and preview Froggy’s new Valentine’s Day Baskets and custom Lollipops.
Guests can also bring a donation to Animal Care Society from their wish list and enjoy a free hot chocolate and movie popcorn bucket for each item donated.
As a special treat, Froggy’s will have a magician and adoptable pets on the patio on Saturday, January 21st.
Fischer started Froggy’s Popcorn in 2018.
The company sells small-batch, gourmet, large-kernel popcorn, along with assorted confections.
Previously only available online or at Froggy’s Mobile Snack Shack, customers can now visit Froggy’s Retail location to browse and purchase their favorite flavors.
Froggy's Popcorn
974 Barret Avenue
Grand Opening Event
Thursday, January 19 - Saturday, January 21 - 11am to 7pm
Sunday, January 22 - 11am to 4pm
