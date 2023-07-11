LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill Distillery wants to celebrate the California neighborhood with a Jam Fest.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a preview of this community event.

The festival will happen at Heaven Hill's Bernheim Distillery with FREE food and entertainment.

Expect axe throwing, basketball challenges, bouncy houses, DJ, and entertainment from local talent like Louisville ballet school and AMPED kids violins.

Community Jam Fest

Heaven Hill Bernheim Distillery

1701 W Breckinridge Street

Louisville, KY 40210

Saturday, April 15th

Noon - 4pm

FREE and Open to the Public

Heaven Hill's Bernheim Distillery is at the historic intersection of 17th Street and Breckenridge Street in downtown Louisville.

It is the world’s largest independent, family-owned Bourbon distillery, producing 1,300 barrels a day.

Click here to get connected to Heaven Hill Brands.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags