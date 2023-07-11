LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill Distillery wants to celebrate the California neighborhood with a Jam Fest.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a preview of this community event.
The festival will happen at Heaven Hill's Bernheim Distillery with FREE food and entertainment.
Expect axe throwing, basketball challenges, bouncy houses, DJ, and entertainment from local talent like Louisville ballet school and AMPED kids violins.
Community Jam Fest
Heaven Hill Bernheim Distillery
1701 W Breckinridge Street
Louisville, KY 40210
Saturday, April 15th
Noon - 4pm
FREE and Open to the Public
Heaven Hill's Bernheim Distillery is at the historic intersection of 17th Street and Breckenridge Street in downtown Louisville.
It is the world’s largest independent, family-owned Bourbon distillery, producing 1,300 barrels a day.
Click here to get connected to Heaven Hill Brands.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.