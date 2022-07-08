LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- IMPACT Wrestling comes to Paristown in Lousiville for the Derby City Rumble.
Reigning World Champion Josh Alexander and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace joined WDRB in the Morning to show off their skills and get Kentuckiana hyped for the show.
The show is July 15th and 16th at 6:30 p.m. at Paristown Hall in Louisville.
All the IMPACT stars will be in Louisville including X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey, World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson), Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Ace Austin, Chris Sabin, Eric Young, Madison Rayne, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Heath and others.
