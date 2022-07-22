LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --Barbeque competitors are firing up their grills for a good cause.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the Kosair Shrine BBQ Competition & Carnival.
The 2 day event celebrates barbeque and keeps the family entertained.
Smokin' Frank's BBQ and Kosair Shrine Center on Bardstown Road hosts this open competition, Kentuckiana BBQ Pitmasters rules apply.
More than 20 regional teams are competing for top prizes, all totaling $5000.
Friday, July 22nd - 6:00PM to 10:00PM
Food Available for purchase from the Kosair Shrine
Beer Wagon
Bounce Houses
Dunk Tank
Game Booths
Face Painting
Corn Hole Tournament
Live Music by The Cravens Hill Band from 7:00PM to 9:00PM
Saturday, July 23rd - 11:30AM to 10:00PM
Food and Treats available for purchase from the Kosair Shrine, Smokin’ Frank’s BBQ and Snow Queen
Beer Wagon
Smoked Bros will be their selling their Craft Spices
People’s Choice Voting $10
You will receive a 2oz sample of Pulled Pork from each team competing and then get the opportunity to vote for your favorite one.
Mesa Kids Cake Decorating Contest
Bounce Houses
Dunk Tank
Game Booths
Face Painting
Corn Hole Tournament
Live Music by The Monarchs from 7:00PM to 10:00PM
Money raised benefits Kosair Charities.
