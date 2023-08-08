LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Purrfect Day Cafe is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Louisville.
The city's first cat cafe opened at 1741 Bardstown Road on Aug. 8, 2018, allowing customers to mix and mingle with Louisville's most eligible felines, all while sipping their favorite coffee or cocktail.
Since then, it has found homes for more than 8,300 cats (and one puppy) from the Kentucky Humane Society. Purr-prietors Chuck Patton and Rosemary Cundiff-Brown joined WDRB Mornings Tuesday to celebrate the accomplishment.
Patton said the "most special part about looking back on the 5-year anniversary is just how much this community has rallied behind it. This cat cafe at 8,275 adoptions is more than anyplace in the country -- by a lot."
Patton said it's a great way for everyone to be able to support their shelters just by socializing with a kitty and having a beer.
When the Purrfect Day Cafe opened in 2018, Patton said there were only about 50 other similar establishments in the country, and now there are close to 170, Patton said.
Patton got the idea for the cat cafe when he was traveling "and ran into this concept, and I just said you know what, Louisville has got to have this. I think it was a super creative thing. I was at the right place in my life. So we came back and then literally within six months we were opening up the front doors."
Although the Kitten Lounge is booked solid, the public is invited to join the 5-year anniversary celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, when the cafe hosts a Sidewalk Chalk Tribute featuring art crafts for the kids, a lemonade stand, keychains and more.
Related Stories:
- Purrfect Day Café surpasses 200 adoptions for month of June
- Louisville cat café reaches milestone of 7,000 adoptions
- Fox show, 'Call me Kat' creates frenzy at Louisville cat cafés
- Plans announced for Louisville's first 'Cat Cafe' in the Highlands
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.