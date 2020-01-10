LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Maybe the "New You" can stop smoking in the "New Year".
Keith Kaiser joined some experts from Baptist Health Floyd to learn about their upcoming Smoking Cessation classes and the dangers of smoking.
The American Lung Association's seven-week "Freedom From Smoking" program covers a variety of topics:
How to know if you're really ready to quit
Medications that can increase your success
Lifestyle changes to make quitting easier
How to prepare for your quit day
Coping strategies for managing stress and avoiding weight gain
How to stay smoke free for good!
"Freedom From Smoking" class series starts on Tuesday, January 14, 2019 from 5:00pm-6:00pm at Baptist Health Floyd and meets every Tuesday for 7 weeks.
Classes are located in the Baptist Health Floyd Paris Health Education Department.
Baptist Health Floyd Hospital
1850 State Street
New Albany Indiana 47150
Registration is required.
Classes are free of charge.
Call 1-800-4Source (1-800-476-8723) for additional information.
