LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are now four Boys and Girls Clubs in Kentuckiana, and they continue to make a difference in the lives of our youth.
In 1950, the East End Optimist Club began building the East End Boys Club on Story Avenue in Butchertown. Now there are four Boys and Girls clubs, serving more than 3,300 young people every year. Those clubs are located in the following neighborhoods: California, Newburg, Parkland, and Shawnee.
Numbers tell the story: 95 percent of Boys and Girls Clubs members go on to graduate high school.
Darryle Unseld, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana, stopped by WDRB Mornings Monday to talk more about their mission, and how you can help.
Unseld said he is a "club kid" himself. "I grew up in the Newburg Boys & Girls Club, and also had the opportunity to work at the East End Boys Club."
Unseld said the nonprofit is now working on expanding its reach to several school sites. "There will be an announcement about that soon," he said. "We haven't completely finalized everything, but there's more to come on that."
Unseld said the four clubs are in the midst of renovations.
"Particularly, we've invested more than half a million dollars in our Parkland club," Unseld said. "We're having a grand reopening on Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. All are welcome to join us for the grand reopening."
