PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) — It’s the 7th Annual Norton Commons Art Festival.
More than 100 local vendors, artists and live musicians plan to attend.
See work from painters, jewelry makers, sculptors, potters, photographers, woodworkers, soap milliners, and textile workers.
Plus, local musicians will perform live. Here's the lineup planned for both days:
Saturday, May 20th
Whiskey Bent Valley Boys: 11am-1pm
Skylar & Sophia Cain: 1pm-3pm
We The Least: 3pm-5pm
Sunday, May 21st
Bourbon Revival: 11am-1pm
Hayley Payne: 1pm-3pm
griffytown: 3pm-5pm
Local food vendors include Sugar Tree Sweet Shop, Good Belly Sandwich Shop, Froggy's Popcorn, Alchemy, Copper Kitchen, Longshot Lobsta and Cotton Candy & Sugar Nuts.
Get a specialty balloon creation from John the Balloon Guy & Co.
Beverages available from Commonwealth Tap and West 6th Brewing Co.
The Norton Commons Art Festival is this weekend (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 21st & 22nd) at the North Village Town Center.
FREE Admission
