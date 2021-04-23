LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Fund for the Arts celebrates Churchill Downs’ Opening Night with LIVE art performances.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some talented performers before the big night.
On Saturday, April 24, this event will feature more than 29 live performances by 16 local actors, dancers, musicians, singers, visual artists, and arts organizations all abiding by appropriate social distancing while performing live.
You will find them spread throughout Churchill Downs.
Artist performances will embody the theme of healing and rebuilding through song, dance, live painting, and more.
Opening Night is a "Dress to Impress" occasion.
Ladies are encouraged to wear party and cocktail dresses and men are encouraged to wear sharp pants and a dress shirt; a tie is optional.
The signature accessory for Opening Night is an evening headpiece, whether it’s a fascinator, feathers, a hat, a headband, or something else.
Participate in the theme of the evening by wearing orange, the color of creativity.
Must be 18+ to enter, or accompanied by a responsible adult.
Tickets start at $19 and gates open at 5:00 p.m. with first post at 6:00 p.m.
