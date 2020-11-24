LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spending more time at home allows you to reflect on the past.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser had a chance to go through some boxes of memories in his basement.
People keep collecting things over the years, but what stays and what goes? Keith found some treasures, well, treasures to him. Like: his old boy scout shirt, KISS Halloween masks, throwing stars, stompers, matchbox cars, a GI Joe who’s seen better days, his first watch from Service Merchandise and more.
Take some time during quarantine to think about the days before COVID-19.
