LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Spring Home Projects Show this weekend will help you start your upcoming project.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got some tips from some industry pros.
The 3rd annual event is presented by CityPlace and Watts Home Center in La Grange, Kentucky.
Meet nearly 50 experienced local vendors that can help turn your dream project into reality.
The event showcases contractors and designers who are based in Oldham and surrounding counties (Trimble, Henry, Shelby, etc.).
The intent is to get people to think “locally” and support small businesses in our area.
Attendees can get remodeling, renovation, landscaping and construction ideas and instruction.
Projects can include both indoor and outdoor spaces.
Kid-friendly activities will include face painting, inflatables, balloon twisting and more.
Demonstrations and “How to” Sessions will be offered on various topics.
Saturday, February 18th
CityPlace Expo Center
112 South 1st Avenue
La Grange, Kentucky
Admission is FREE, but donations will be accepted.
Vendor fees and donations collected at the show will go to benefit Pillar, a nonprofit organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Oldham and Jefferson Counties.
Services include residential, day engagement centers, case management, transportation, and clinical behavioral services.
Pillar operates 17 residential homes that serve 51 clients.
They are staffed 24/7 to provide support and care.
Some of the funds raised during the show will go towards Pillars’ House 2 Home campaign.
This is an effort to secure the mortgages from the lenders ensuring that people with disabilities have a safe and comfortable place to live.
Click here to get connected to the Spring Home Projects Show.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.