LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Lenten Season inspires some of the best fish fries in the area.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser helps the St. Gabriel crew get warmed up before the rush.
During the Lenten season, St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church fires up the friers.
Every Friday from Ash Wednesday to April 8th, the St. Gabriel Men's Club started in 1967 serves up tasty fried fish.
It has been dubbed the "Absolute Best Fish Fry in the City of Louisville".
They have been doing fish fries for more than 30 years.
They started serving 500 pieces and have grown to cooking up more than 1700 each Friday.
Hungry Pelican has provided the fish for more than 30 years, that's more than 2.5 tons of fish cut for 24 parishes.
Fridays, March 4th - April 8th
Lunch in the gym 10:30 AM - 1:00PM
Dinner in the gym & drive thru 5:00PM - 7:30PM
The St. Gabriel Fish Fry is endorsed by the Codfather (WDRB's Mike Marshall).
1 Piece Meal $12
2 Piece Meal $15
5 Hushpuppies $3
Slice Pizza $2
Click here to get connected to St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.