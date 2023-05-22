BORDEN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A popular Southern Indiana festival has a new name and a new location.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some people making the Star Valley Strawberry Festival possible.
The Starlight St. John's Catholic Church Strawberry was an annual tradition in the region of Star Valley, Indiana for more than 40 years.
It was created to bring the family together to enjoy the day and support the beautiful community of Star Valley.
The Friends of Borden Community Park picked up the tradition and renamed it Star Valley Strawberry Festival.
The festival's new home at Borden Community Park will be filled with an assortment of all-day fun and entertainment leading up to an evening performance by The Monarchs.
Enjoy a variety of foods that include strawberry-themed drinks and desserts, especially the world-famous "Build Your Own Strawberry Shortcake Bar."
Listen to live music all day, visit craft booths, play classic festival games and BINGO, jump in the bounce houses, and visit the petting zoo.
It happens every year on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.
Star Valley Strawberry Festival
Borden Community Park
Saturday, May 27
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Admission and Parking are FREE
Click here to get connected to the Star Valley Strawberry Festival.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.