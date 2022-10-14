LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Get in touch with nature during the Louisville Earth Walk.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about this special event to celebrate the planet.
Join in the 6th annual Louisville Earth Walk, a community celebration featuring a non-competitive walk.
The event happens on Saturday, October 22nd starting at 9 am at Hogan’s Fountain Cherokee Park.
Participants can celebrate our beautiful planet while raising both awareness and funds for the organizations in our city that work to protect and improve the quality of life for all.
You can register the day of the event 2 different ways.
The Cherokee Park Loop Walk option invites you to join the group at 9 am at Hogan’s Fountain for a celebration and 3.7k walk.
The Virtual / Free-form option invites you to walk anytime on your favorite path, in your neighborhood, nearby park, treadmill or anywhere on October 22nd.
Celebrate planet Earth on the same day however you like... run, dance, meditate or whatever from wherever you are.
You can support the Louisville Earth Walk by making a donation by clicking here.
Proceeds will be distributed among the 10 environmental nonprofit organizing partners.
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, Greater Louisville Sierra Club, Kentucky Conservation Committee, Kentucky Interfaith Power and Light, Louisville Grows, Louisville Sustainability Council, Passionist Earth & Spirit Center, Project Warm, OurEarthNow, and the West Jefferson County Community Task Force.
Click here to get connected to the Louisville Earth Walk.
