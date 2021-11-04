NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A passion for candles has turned into a small business.
WDRB Keith Kaiser learns about Kozy Kandles in New Albany.
Emily Gray's love of candles has kept her busy over the past 5 years. She created Kozy Kandles in 2016 pouring candles by hand in small batches intentionally and ethically. The "K's" in Kozy Kandles are in honor of her Mawmaw, Kay Gray, who passed away October 12th, 2016. She started making the candles as a student-athlete at IUS for fun and stress relief. Sales took off on Facebook and local craft fairs. The next step was her own store that she opened this year at the Underground Station in New Albany. She then moved to her current location on Pearl Street.
Kozy Kandles are handcrafted soy candles made with natural soy wax and cotton wick. The blend of fragrance & essential oils are phthalate free, toxin free and carcinogen free. Soy candles have a cleaner plus longer burn than leading paraffin based candles. Emily has also expanded into other products like Eau de Parfum.
Kozy Kandles
213 Pearl Street
New Albany, Ind. 47150
Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
