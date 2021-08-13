LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can get some remodeling ideas for your house during the Tour of Remodeled Homes.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the remodelers before the event.
After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tour of Remodeled Homes is back on August 14th & 15th. This year’s 2 day event features 10 remodeling projects from 8 different BIA registered remodelers and their companies. From additions to houses to full-floor renovations, you can find inspiration for your next project.
Organizers will be following all current CDC guidelines to help keep guests safe and healthy.
Click here to get connected to the Tour of Remodeled Homes presented by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville.
