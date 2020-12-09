GARDENS AGLIMER KK 12-9-20.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waterfront Botanical Gardens comes to life with a dazzling display of sparkling lights and holiday music. WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at the first ever “Gardens Aglimmer”.

Only 4 nights left to experience a winter wonderland of swans, snowflakes, deer, Moravian stars, oversized flowers, light bursts, candles, and a multicolor tunnel of lights.

The new Beargrass Creek Pathway is lit with icicle arches and a waterfall stream aglow.

Masks required.

Pick a nightly time slot on one of the the following dates.

Fridays – 12/11, 12/18

Saturdays – 12/12, 12/19

Nightly Slots Available: 5:45pm, 6:30pm, 7:15pm, 8pm

(Lights turn off at 9 p.m.)

Ticket prices are $7 per person and free for kids under age 12 (kids must be accompanied by an adult)

