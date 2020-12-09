LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waterfront Botanical Gardens comes to life with a dazzling display of sparkling lights and holiday music. WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at the first ever “Gardens Aglimmer”.
Only 4 nights left to experience a winter wonderland of swans, snowflakes, deer, Moravian stars, oversized flowers, light bursts, candles, and a multicolor tunnel of lights.
The new Beargrass Creek Pathway is lit with icicle arches and a waterfall stream aglow.
Masks required.
Pick a nightly time slot on one of the the following dates.
Fridays – 12/11, 12/18
Saturdays – 12/12, 12/19
Nightly Slots Available: 5:45pm, 6:30pm, 7:15pm, 8pm
(Lights turn off at 9 p.m.)
Ticket prices are $7 per person and free for kids under age 12 (kids must be accompanied by an adult)
