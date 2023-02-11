LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When most people think of how to celebrate the Super Bowl, it often has something to do with food. To help you make the right call with what to serve as part of your game day spread, we've gathered some fan favorite recipes to help satisfy your taste buds!
For those looking for a healthy dip, try this quick and easy recipe for cowboy caviar! It's a favorite of WDRB's own Bryce Jones' family. His mother Gail has been making it for watch parties for years. Gail suggests those rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs add in some extra red bell peppers, while those supporting the Philadelphia Eagles could opt for more green peppers.
GAIL'S COWBOY CAVIAR
Ingredients
- 1 can black beans
- 1 can black-eyed peas
- 1 cup chopped tomatoes (fresh or canned)
- 1 cup chopped bell pepper
- 1 cup corn (fresh or canned)
- 1/2 cup chopped red onion
- 1/2 cup cilantro
- 2 tbs chopped jalapeño (more or less to taste)
- 1 cup Italian dressing
Directions
- Mix beans, onion, pepper and tomatoes together.
- Add jalapeño and cilantro.
- Stir together and add Italian dressing.
- Chill in refrigerator until ready to serve!
YEE HAW! We’ve got an extra special guest joining us this morning, @BryceJonesWx’s mom Gail! She’s whipping up a tasty treat to show you how to spice up your Super Bowl 57 spread! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/67yChohLCu— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) February 11, 2023
If you want to get into the Texas spirit, WDRB's Monica Harkins says these jalapeño poppers are a go-to at her family's barbecues. The recipe comes from her uncle JD, dubbed the 'Pitmaster of the family.' JD has been competing in cookoffs since 2003.
UNCLE JD'S JALEPEÑO POPPERS
Ingredients
- 8-10 jalapenos
- 1 package cream cheese
- 1 package bacon
- Optional: shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
- Start by slicing the jalapeño down vertically to create canoe shapes. Then remove the seeds.
- In a bowl combine cream cheese and cheddar cheese (if using).
- Take small scoops of the cream cheese mixture to fill the canoe about ⅔ of the way.
- Next, wrap one strip of bacon around each jalapeño. Place them open side up on a baking sheet.
- Bake for at least 45 minutes until the bacon is cooked.
- Uncle JD says if you have a smoker, you can leave them on a similar temperature for around 2 hours.
For those looking to add a little extra heat to the recipe, Uncle JD says to pick jalapeños with more pointed ends as those tend to be spicier than those with rounded ends.
While you're picking up some bacon, go ahead and grab some extra packages to try out WDRB Digital Director Cara Sabin's bacon weenies and bacon breadsticks! Using a few simple ingredients, these creations are sure to get your mouths watering.
SABIN'S SCRUMPTIOUS BACON WEENIES
Ingredients
- 1 package cocktail-size wieners
- 1 cup maple syrup
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1lb sliced bacon
- Toothpicks
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Slice bacon strips into thirds.
- Coat cut strips in brown sugar.
- Wrap one piece of bacon around a cocktail wiener and secure with a toothpick.
- Cover a baking dish with foil and line dish with wieners.
- Bake until bacon is cooked to your liking and enjoy!
BACON BREADSTICKS
Ingredients
- 1 package Puffed Pastry (from the freezer aisle)
- 1 package of thin sliced bacon (Sabin says she prefers to use Fischer’s)
Directions
- Let puff pastry dough thaw in refrigerator overnight.
- When ready to bake, preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Remove puff pastry dough from package.
- Place dough on counter and cut into strips with a pizza cutter. This should yield you about 12-13 strips.
- Put one slice of bacon on a puff pastry and twist. Pinch ends to make sure puff pastry stays in place.
- Place the twists on a cookie sheet lined with foil.
- Put in refrigerator for 15 minutes. This will firm up the dough so it will rise better in the oven.
- Bake until golden brown and delicious!
If you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, WDRB Video Editor Gabby DeGeorge has a chocolate cookie recipe with a twist for you to try out!
GABBY'S CHOCOLATE COOKIE CREATIONS
Ingredients
- 1 tbs espresso powder
- 1 tbs hot water
- 2 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup whole-wheat flour
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 tsp basking powder
- 1 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)
- 1⁄2 cup beet sugar
- 1⁄2 firmly packed brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 8 oz. dark chocolate chips
Directions
- In a small bowl, whisk together the espresso powder and hot water.
- In a medium bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, salt and baking powder.
- In a large bowl, combine the butter, beet sugar and brown sugar and mix until smooth. Add the eggs, vanilla and espresso powder mixture. Slowly mix in the flour mixture until the dough just comes together. Then fold in the chocolate chips.
- Next, line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Divide the dough into balls of approximately 2 1⁄2 tablespoons and place on a prepared baking sheet. Using the palm of your hand, gently press each ball down on the parchment paper to make a thick disk.
- Place baking sheet in refrigerator for 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place cookies on the baking sheet with 2 inches of space between each.
- Bake until edges are golden (about 15-20 minutes). Allow cookies to cool and enjoy!
Do you have a Super Bowl creation you love to make each year? Leave us a picture and the recipe on our Facebook post here!
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.