LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students start hitting the books after going Back-to-School.
Why let them have all the fun?
WDRB's Keith Kaiser grilled Candyce, Sterling, Jude, Mike and Chris with grade school questions for our version of Are You Smarter Than a Grade Schooler?
Their recall was tested throughout the morning.
Some answered correctly and some were way off the mark.
But there could be only one winner.
The original game show hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy premiered on Fox in 2007 and continued through 2009.
It ran in syndication through 2011 and made a primetime comeback for one season in 2015.
John Cena hosted an updated version in 2019 on Nickelodeon.
