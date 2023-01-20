LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) -- For the first time, we're hearing from the former Bullitt County Jail inmate who was shocked with electric gloves while he was handcuffed and shackled.
An incident inside the jail on Sept. 4, 2022.
Josh Elswick tells WDRB about his treatment inside the jail. He says, "I was not treated fairly. It was horrible. It was torture."
Elswick was in handcuffs and shackles in the jail. His attorney, Sara Collins says, "He was in a vulnerable defenseless position and was attacked."
What happened is now the subject of a new lawsuit filed on Thursday against Bullitt County jail employee Ryan Derrough. It claims Elswick endured pain, suffering and cruel and unusual punishment from Derrough.
The jail's investigative file says Derrough, wearing yellow shock gloves, claimed Elswick was disorderly and refused to follow orders and the least amount of force was used to get him to comply.
Elswick says, "The gloves feel just like a taser."
Collins says, "Electric shock, after electric shock, after electric shock. It's inexcusable, and the Bullitt County Detention Center's own review has found this was excessive force."
As WDRB reported, the jail is no longer using the shock gloves, as the new jailer reviews the procedures and policies.
Elswick says, "You see me run towards the door. I was trying to get water. That's all I wanted was water, and I was deprived of water."
The lawsuit says after he was repeatedly denied water, he became dehydrated and drank water from a toilet.
Collins says lawsuit after lawsuit at the jail means, "There's a lot going on at the Bullitt County Jail. That's disturbing and there's been a history of this." She says, "It's concerning that case after case that we see where guards have acted inexcusably."
Elswick says, "Well the gloves aren't being used anymore, which is good. I would like to see everyone pay for what happened by either losing their job or some other way."
The jailer says Derrough is still employed, but is now a floor deputy.
Derrough could not be reached for comment.
As for the shock gloves, the product is called the G.L.O.V.E., which stands for "generated low-output voltage emitter," and it's used by an increasing number of law enforcement agencies, since its introduction about five years ago, according to Scott O'Brien, director of operations for APB Consulting Solutions, a dealer for the product. Compliant Technologies arranged for O'Brien to speak with WDRB News about the gloves.
O'Brien said "40 to 50" agencies in Kentucky have the gloves, most of which are jails. Louisville Metro Corrections has two pairs of the electric gloves, but they are rarely used, said Maj. Darrell Goodlett, a spokesman for the jail. Goodlett told WDRB News the jail has had no problems with the gloves.
