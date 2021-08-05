Before you know it, people will be running around frantically looking for bread and milk. We all want to know what to expect for the 2021-22 winter season and the Farmers' Almanac recently put our their forecast. It's titled "Frosty Flip-Flop Winter" which has me shaking my head already. I know a lot of people are big fans of their product, but I want to bring something to your attention. Take a look at the the map below...
Pay close attention to the colored zones along with wording for each one. Now inspect the Farmers' Almanac forecast for the 2020-21 winter season. Do you notice any glaring similarities? The map is exactly the same aside from slight changes in the wording! Last year they called for "cold, very flaky" conditions and this year the outlook is "icy, flaky" for our area.
In fact, they used the same map for the 2019-20 winter outlook. With the same map three years in a row, it's hard to imagine they are really putting much effort in this product. Seems very suspicious, but some of this stuff is all in good fun. We usually issue our WDRB Winter Outlook in early November.