Saturn is opposition right now making today the very best chance for you to see the planet. Today the Earth is passing between Saturn and the sun (called opposition) which is why it is easier to see now. That also means Saturn should be pretty easy to spot tonight; just look in the opposite direction of the sun. At sunset Saturn will rise in the east, reach its highest point around midnight, and set in the west around dawn. It will look like a yellow star to your naked eye, and with binoculars that golden color will look even more enhanced. If you have access to a telescope you can even see Saturn's rings, and the planet will be visible all night tonight. If you spot it or take a picture, let us know! You can find me on social media using the links at the top of this page.