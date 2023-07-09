Look up! Mars and Venus look like they are positioned near each other right now in the evening sky. If you notice another bright object in the sky nearby, that is Regulus, the brightest star in the Leo the Lion constellation. Binoculars may help you see these fainter objects; Mars will have a red color to it and Regulus will appear white/blue.
Venus will be the brightest and will be positioned lowest, so look just above it when you find it to locate the Red Planet. Your best chance to see this trio is right after sunset tonight or tomorrow in the western sky. Mercury will also be nearby but close to the horizon making it harder to spot until later this month. After this week Mars and Venus will start moving farther apart, but July 18-20 the moon will also be positioned near this cluster, too!
Tuesday and Wednesday this week, head out early for a chance to see Jupiter near the moon. Look toward the east before dawn. Jupiter will be in the eastern pre-dawn sky all month, but it will be easier to find this week while the moon is nearby. While you're out before dawn, angle yourself more toward the south to look for Saturn which will also be there all month.