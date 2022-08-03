We all know July was hot and dry, but the end of the month certainly made up for that lack of rainfall. Early in the month, July was shaping up to be one of the warmest Julys on record. 21 of the 31 July days reached a high temperature 90 or above, and the highest the temperature climbed was 101°. The lowest temperature of the month was 65°.
The National Weather Service office added, "Dew points were often in the 70s, and even topped 80 in a few locations, sending heat index readings well over 100°." July 2022 ended up the 9th warmest on record. The average temperature for the month was 82.0° which is 2.1° above average. 5.71" of rain fell during the month which is 1.66". We also set two temperature records during the month: July 1st saw the warmest low on that date of 79°, and July 5th saw the warmest low of 80° at Louisville.