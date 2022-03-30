The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of our WDRB communities until 1 AM Eastern. We are expecting strong wind gusts up to 60-70 mph in these storms that come through tonight. An isolated tornado is also possible.
The yellow shading above is the Tornado Watch that was issued west of us that does not include any of our WDRB communities. The blue shading is our Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The orange and red boxes are warnings captured when this blog was written.