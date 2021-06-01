When a raindrop falls at your house, where does it go? Most of us learned about the water cycle in school, so we know it probably flows into an ocean somewhere or gets absorbed into the ground. But can we be more specific? Can we learn how our water bodies here affect nearby communities?
Image Credit: NASA
Enter Sam Learner. Using data from the U.S. Geological Survey, you can zoom down to neighborhood level then follow the path of a rain drop to it's final destination! Click here to get started using River Runner. Not only is this a super cool visualization, but it can help us learn more about our impacts on the larger water system. If the stream near your house is full of trash or is being polluted, this shows you how that debris flows through so many other regions of the country affecting other communities.