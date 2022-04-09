One of the most common questions we are being asked right now is some variation of "when will we warm up for good?" We will talk about that today! First, some context. In the weather world, we track seasonal records by months. September, October, November is autumn; December, January, February is winter; March, April, May is spring; and June, July, August is summer. But is that still the correct way to separate seasons?

5d9241859aee7.image.jpg

There are actually three cycles called the Milankovitch cycles, all named for Milutin Milankovitch who studied them. The other two describe slight changes in the eccentricity of our orbit around the sun and axial precession. These cycles play a big role in our climate and seasonal variability. If the tilt changes and we are tilted farther away or closer to the sun during summer, that will change how much insolation (incoming solar radiation) we receive which will impact our heat potential. If the eccentricity of our orbit changes to bring us closer to our farther from the sun during our closest and farthest points that will also impact how much insolation we receive.

