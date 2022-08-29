LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets go on sale next week for one of the most popular Halloween events in Louisville.
Boo at the Zoo kicks off Oct. 1, with the zoo turning into a living storybook, complete with characters, photo opportunities and trick-or-treating. All guests 11 and under are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bags.
The annual event will take place Thursday through Sunday nights from Oct. 1-30. The party starts each night at 5 p.m., and all guests are asked to leave by 10 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased here starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 6 and cost $13 per person or $6.50 for zoo members. Children 2 years old and younger are admitted for free.
A limited number of tickets will be available at Meijer stores for $11 apiece, starting Sept. 25.
Zoo officials said tickets may sell out, and advise the public to purchase tickets early.
