LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is getting a big honor.
The Indiana Parks and Recreation Association awarded the department with the 2019 Outstanding Agency Award, which goes to the parks agency that shows involvement and significant contribution to the parks and recreation field in the state.
Parks and recreation departments from across Indiana submit self-nominations for the award each year. Representatives from other state park associations then select the winner.
The award comes with the departure of longtime superintendent Brian Kaluzny, who announced that he would retire in April after 27 years in the position. Assistant Superintendent BJ Nelson-Lynton will take over the position.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department staff will be honored at a Clarksville Town Council meeting on March 17.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.