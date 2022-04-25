LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews were out in force Monday morning to make sure Louisville drivers encounter fewer bumps in the road.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined Metro Public Works' Roads and Operations Crew to celebrate the 2022 Pothole Blitz.
During the blitz, nine teams are deployed throughout Louisville daily to repair the roads and keep them in safe condition.
Those crews make pothole repairs year-round, averaging about 40,000 potholes annually.
"We are hitting it hard, filling up potholes," Fischer said. "We've filled up more than a half-million potholes during my administration. A lot going on this year. There's certain ways people can help us too by calling in potholes. We deputize everybody to be part of the pothole patrol. It happens every springtime after a cold winter, but we're making a lot of good progress."
Louisville residents have three ways to report a pothole:
- Call 311
- Tweet with the hashtag #502pothole
- Through the city's website
