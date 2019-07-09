LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana skate park is getting a major face-lift.
The city of New Albany partnered with the Carnegie Center for Arts and History and several other local organizations to make the renovation happen.
The New Albany Flow Park will replace the current downtown waterfront skate park that officials say is outdated.
Demolition on the current skate park is already underway, the Carnegie Center said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say the new Flow Park will be a "skateable work of public art."
Construction on the new skate park is scheduled to start in August.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.