LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Good grief! Add this to the list of things 2020 has taken away: The Halloween classic "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" won't be aired on television this year.
This will the the first time in 50 years that the holiday special won't be aired.
The Peanuts gang has a new home though — on Apple TV+. But the paid service will allow non-subscribers to watch the special for free from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.
The same rule applies to the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas specials, with a limited viewing window for people who aren't subscribed to Apple TV+ to watch them.
