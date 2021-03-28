LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local churches in Louisville partnered to hold an Easter egg hunt Sunday that hundreds of families attended.
Vision of Hope Ministries hosted the event and was joined by several other churches to offer a memorable afternoon for children.
Pastor William Vittitow of Vision of Hope Community Church initially planned for 10,000 eggs for the Easter egg hunt, but that number expanded to 27,000 eggs, which were stuffed with candy and toys. Bicycles were given away, along with 200 backpacks, 50 of which were donated to local elementary schools.
"We decided we were going to do something for the children," Vittitow said. "We wanted to get the kids out of house. They have been cooped up for over a year."
Almost 800 children were pre-registered for the event in Shively that was helped by over 70 volunteers.
Briargate Presbyterian Church cooked 1,600 hot dogs and more than 2,000 meals were given out. Drinks were donated by Kentucky Harvest.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.