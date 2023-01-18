LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dance designed to bring families together has proven to be so popular that tickets have already sold out, so organizers decided to schedule another session.
The Louisville chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes teamed up with more than 20 area churches to holds its popular Dads and Daughters Diamond Dance. The event is fathers and their school-age daughters, from elementary school to high school, and is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field.
"Our goal in hosting this Diamond Dance is to strengthen families from across our entire area," an FCA news release states. "With Dads and Daughters coming from the West End to Fairdale, Shepherdsville to Spencer and Oldham Counties (and all points in between), this is sure to be another heart-warming event to promote unity within our community and individual homes."
The original dance that was scheduled for Saturday evening has already sold out, so the afternoon session was added.
A $70 ticket provides entrance to one father and up to two daughters (tickets for additional daughters are $10 each). Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
