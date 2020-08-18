LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four branches of the Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) are open for in-person computer use only.
Computer access, by appointment only, is now being allowed at the Main Library. Access is also be available at the Southwest, South Central and Northeast regional branches. The public will not yet be allowed to browse books or other library materials.
Individuals will be limited to 90 minutes of computer access per day, according to a news release from LFPL. To make an appointment, click here.
Masks and temperature checks will be required to enter the libraries, LFPL officials said in the news release. Masks will be available for those who do not bring one with them.
LFPL has updated the layout of branches' computer stations, furniture and equipment to ensure members of the public can follow social distancing. Officials said the facilities will be thoroughly cleaned, as well.
"Like all retail-style organizations, our public library system must balance patron and staff safety against the need for our services,”Library Director Burchfield said in the news release. "We are confident the plan we are implementing accomplishes both."
