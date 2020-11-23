LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Mega Cavern is keeping the lights on a little longer than usual to give people more time to celebrate the holidays.
Visitors can now drive underground to enjoy the millions of enchanting Lights Under Louisville starting at 11 a.m. daily until Christmas Eve, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day.
The annual lights show consists of more than 40 themed displays, more than 800 lit characters and thousands of lights to give visitors a mega-dose of the holiday spirit.
Passes can be purchased in advanced, starting at $29.99 per vehicle. First responders in marked vehicles get in for free. To purchase passes, click here.
Related Stories:
- Get into the holiday spirit by going deep underground with Lights Under Louisville
- Lights Under Louisville returns to brighten up the holidays
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.