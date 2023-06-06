LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville native will perform for the Stephen Foster Drama Association productions this summer.
Bryce Dunn is planning to perform in the cast of "The Stephen Foster Story," "Songs of Stephen Foster," and "Cinderella" scheduled to be held in Bardstown, according to a news release. The show based on the life of Stephen Foster has been performed at J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre since 1959.
Dunn graduated from Christian Academy of Indiana in 2020. He will portray Prince Christopher in "Cinderella." He is also part of the ensemble in the portrayal of Foster.
"Being a part of the cast of these productions is a unique privilege for me," Dunn said in a news release. "I am honored to portray Prince Christopher and contribute to the enchanting world of Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved musical, while also bringing the timeless compositions of Stephen Foster to life on stage."
Dunn is currently pursuing his BFA in Acting at Lipscomb University in Nashville.
According to a news release, performances of "The Stephen Foster Story" are scheduled to take place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. from June 17 through Aug. 12. "Songs of Stephen Foster" will be performed on Saturdays at 2 p.m. at Nelson County High School between June 24 through Aug. 5.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.