LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The school year is over, and Louisville Parks and Recreation is bringing back its summer camps for kids.
This summer marks the full return of the camps at the city's community centers. Kids ages 6 through 12 can participate in daily activities, including sports, games, crafts and field trips.
Lunch is also provided.
The first session runs from June 13 to Aug. 5 at the California and Newburg community centers. The second session runs from July 18 to Aug. 5 at the Beechmont, Berrytown, Douglass, Metro Arts, Portland, Parkhill, Shawnee, Southwick, South Louisville and Sun Valley community centers. The registration fee is $20 per child, and the weekly fee is $60 per child.
For more details on the camps, or to register, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.